Loved ones speak one year after Dooley family killed in murder-suicide

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – This week marks one year since a devastating murder-suicide that shook Deep Creek.

On Jan. 27, 2016, police discovered the bodies of six family members. It was determined that Cameron Dooley, 26, killed himself after fatally shooting his 17-year-old sister Brooke, his 22-year-old brother Landon, his mother Lori, his father Todd, and his grandmother Doris.

“It’s been very difficult,” said Lora Sawyer, Lori’s mother. “It’s only through the Lord that we’ve been able to get through it.”

The Dooley family massacre shook many in the community.

In the following days, hundreds gathered for a memorial at Deep Creek Baptist Church. That many also came out for a prayer vigil at Temple Baptist Church, which the Dooley family had attended.

Minister Jerry Greco focuses not on the tragedy, but the legacy, the family left behind there. Doris’ husband, Allen, had served as reverend for 37 years. He passed away in 2010, but the family remained active in ministries until the massacre.

“They’re the ones that practiced… it wasn’t just what they said on Sunday, but what they did throughout the week,” Greco told 10 On Your Side on Friday. “The church grew as a result of their example.”

A sign outside of the church, located on George Washington Highway, now reads “In Loving Memory of the Dooley Family.” Blocks away, are the two Dooley homes in which their bodies were discovered. The houses remain vacant, according to neighbors. The emotions are still raw.

Like Sawyer, Greco said he and the church members cling to faith.

“Although we don’t fully understand, in today’s world, we will in time to come,” he said. “[Through] Jesus Christ, we can weather any storm. Anything.”

Todd Dooley had been a retired Chesapeake Marine Police Officer and a member of Law Enforcement United, Inc. A recent post on the non-profit group’s Facebook page reads “Todd, you will never be forgotten.”

Wife, Lori, had been a teacher at Treakle Elementary.

“Lori was a wonderful daughter,” Sawyer said. “We miss her and Todd and the grandchildren. We love them so much.”

Lori is survived by her dad, Tommy, and three sisters. Todd is survived by a brother and sister.

Sawyer said that Lori had always talked about Cameron as being “a sweet and kindhearted person.”

But he was troubled, and “went from psychiatrist to psychiatrist to get help.”

What ended up happening, she said, is “incomprehensible.”