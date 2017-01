PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This master baker says the last step is actually the most important when it comes to the perfect chocolate cake. Carla Hesseltine makes her frosting from scratch and takes the application process very seriously.

Just Cupcakes

261 Town Center Drive

Virginia Beach

(757) 671-2020

JustCupcakes.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Just Cupcakes.