Hiring event being held for new retail store in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Lidl USA is holding a hiring event for its new Hampton location over the next two days.

Lidl is a retail store, and is hiring for leadership positions. The company says starting annual salaries for store management positions is up to $60,000.

Starting wages for store supervisors is up to $17.50 per hour.

Lidl is expected to open its first US stores no later than 2018.

The hiring event is being held at the Hampton Roads Convention Center on Coliseum Drive today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome at the event, but the company says candidates are encouraged to apply online.