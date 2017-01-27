Gun found in 6-year-old’s backpack at Seaford Elementary School

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says a handgun was found in a six-year-old’s backpack at Seaford Elementary School Friday.

The sheriff’s office says a teacher found the gun inside the unattended backpack after a tip from a student. Deputies were called and responded to the school.

According to the sheriff’s office, the gun was “old and in terrible condition.”

“It was unloaded and appeared to be nonfunctional,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

There was no ammunition found.

Authorities say they do not believe the student intended to harm anyone or that any children were ever in danger.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.

