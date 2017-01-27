Grieving mother’s stolen car found in Norfolk; no belongings inside

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A car stolen from a mother who recently lost her daughter was recovered in Norfolk.

Aimee Darby’s four-year-old daughter, Eliza, died in November after have a seizure in her sleep.

When Darby’s SUV was stolen out of her Virginia Beach driveway last week, her daughter’s belongings were still inside including a car seat, a blanket, books and Eliza’s last snack in the cup holder.

Police found Darby’s vehicle in Norfolk, but she says all of the things that were in it were gone, except for one book.

“It’s terrible,” Darby said. “It’s just surprising that someone would — I mean I get it, you steal the car — that you would take out the things that are in the car that belong to a child.”

Darby says her vehicle wasn’t damaged. She believes whoever stole it went on a joy ride and threw Eliza’s things on the side of the road.