Governor discusses Virginia Beach’s $20 million light rail bill

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While in town for a convocation at Norfolk Academy Friday, Governor Terry McAuliffe took questions from 10 On Your Side about the $20 million the City of Virginia Beach owes state taxpayers after voters rejected light rail extension.

Immediately after the November vote, efforts began to figure out how to keep the $20 million due the state. There’s been talk of a promise that the city would use the rail track right of way purchased from Norfolk Southern for massive or rapid transit sometime in the near future.

Governor McAuliffe said Friday the $20 million the state gave to Virginia Beach for light rail is money that needs to be repaid.

“If they want to do some type of transportation project in the corridor, then we would look at that, but we are not putting in $20 million so they can put up condos, or whatever they might be,” McAuliffe said. “That is not fair to the taxpayers of Virginia.”

The governor also says putting a bike path or walking path in the rail right of way is not what the state is looking for.

When asked whether he thinks Virginia Beach’s $20 million should be diverted and given over to Norfolk, Mayor Kenny Alexander says, “If it is for light rail, then yes.”

WAVY’s Andy Fox asked Mayor Alexander if he thinks the money should be used for a bike or walking path.

He answered: “That was not the intent of the appropriation and the money should be used for the expansion for light rail throughout the region, or specifically throughout Norfolk.”

Governor McAuliffe seems to agree.

“The spirit of the money was used for light rail. They can come back and make an argument for a mass capacity to move people through transportation, but barring some agreement, that money is coming back and it is only fair,” McAuliffe said.

What Mayor Alexander was saying about Norfolk’s light rail is exactly what the Governor wants to hear.

“Norfolk has light rail. Norfolk is willing to extend light rail, not only to the naval station, but to ODU and throughout the city of Norfolk,” Alexander says.

Andy Fox mentioned that the City of Norfolk is interested in expanding light rail and could maybe use the $20 million.

McAuliffe answered, “And if Norfolk puts up a great proposal…”

He started moving onto another point. Andy stopped McAuliffe and said, “If they put up a great proposal, what?”

“Then we would fund it. No question,” the governor said.

Andy Fox took that sentiment to Mayor Alexander and asked whether he would have a conversation with the governor about the issue. Mayor Alexander immediately answered: “Indeed.”

Virginia Beach Councilman John Moss has been talking with members of the General Assembly to get the $20 million returned to the state.

10 On Your Side has spoken with Beach Mayor Will Sessoms in the past, and he has said the city could come up with the $20 million, but it would be hard, and would probably take away from something else.