Police looking for elderly woman reported missing in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say the special victims unit is looking an 86-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Police say Gustavia Davis left her home 7:20 p.m. Thursday to go to the First Baptist Church of Denbigh for choir practice. She was driving a 2015 Toyota Camry with Virginia tags VFT-5854.

Davis reportedly never arrived at church and has not returned home.

Call police if you see Gustavia or know anything of her whereabouts.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.