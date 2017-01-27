Deputy accidentally fired gun after chase from Chesapeake to Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — An Isle of Wight deputy accidentally fired his weapon following a police chase on Thursday.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office said Friday that the deputy was responding to a chase that had begun in Chesapeake, and crossed through multiple cities before ending in Isle of Wight.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy “experienced an accidental discharge of his service weapon” as the suspect of the chase, Omar Kishaan Epps, was being taken in to custody.

A bullet hit the front bumper of the car Epps was driving, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident.

