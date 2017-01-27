15-year-old taken into custody after police pursuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager was taken into custody after a police pursuit Friday night, Chesapeake police say.

At 9:35 p.m., an officer tried to pull over a vehicle for a violation at the intersection of Parkside Drive and Campostella Road. The driver refused to stop. The officer chased the vehicle into Norfolk, where it stopped at E. Princess Anne Road and Salter Street.

Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old, is currently in custody.

Police are still investigating.

