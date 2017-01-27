Chesapeake man accused of beating dog to death

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man is accused of beating a female pitbull to death.

43-year-old Marc Harding, of the 4000 block of Sloop Trail, was arrested on Wednesday. He’s charged with animal cruelty.

According to bail paperwork, Harding told a magistrate that it was not his dog, but also said the dog was his best friend.

Harding is due in court for two animal-related issues from November, when officers say he had a dog without a current rabies shot and a dog without a current city license.

Harding is set to be arraigned Monday.