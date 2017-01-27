Celebrate Healthcare urging residents to enroll in Obamacare

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Celebration Healthcare kicks off on Saturday at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

The two-day event starts at 10:00 a.m. and organizers say they’re expecting a number of people to come out and sign up for healthcare.

“My phone has been ringing off the hook. I expect we’ll have a ton of folks here and a lot of enrollers, too, so it won’t be a long wait,” said Gaylene Kanoyton, President of Celebration Healthcare.

Kanoyton says the organization has put on around 100 enrollment events across the state since the Affordable Care Act was created.

Kanoyton says the event will include health screenings, HIV and AIDS testing, zumba classes, children’s games, and seminars, but most importantly, the chance to sign up for a healthcare insurance plan before open enrollment closes on January 31.

Organizers urge residents to come out and sign up, regardless of President Donald Trump’s goal to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

On his first day in office, President Trump signed an executive order ordering agencies to start minimizing the economic burden of the Affordable Care Act.

“We don’t know what the unknown is going to be, but we do know that if you enroll by January 31, your insurance will not be interrupted for a year. You’ll be able to get your preventative services,” she said.

Kanoyton urges people, especially millennials who are healthy, to come out and enroll to help balance out the costs of insurance.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Governor Terry McAuliffe and Congressman Bobby Scott will start speaking at the event at 12:00 p.m. Saturday.