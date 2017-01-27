Boy’s odd request for a surveillance camera for Christmas pays off

An alleged serial burglar is behind bars thanks to a 12-year-old’s Christmas gift.

Hal Scott has three younger siblings and says that he’s had problems with them going into his room and taking his stuff.

“My knives, my airsoft guns and sometimes my brother will take my iPad out to play,” said Scott.

To catch them Scott asked for a video surveillance camera for his room. His parents were reluctant at first but agreed.

“My wife and I were actually laughing about this because we were sitting there when he said it and we both were like ‘no why would you want that?’ It seemed like a silly gift for a 12-year-old,” said Hal’s Dad Henry Scott.

Less than a week later the camera proved useful. The Scotts were out-of-town when a Hal got a notification on his phone of motion in his bedroom. When he pulled up the live feed he saw a stranger snooping around, stuffing items into a pillow case.

The family called police and officers were able to arrest the man before he left the property.

The suspect has been identified as 66-year-old Oscar Lee Summerville. Police say his use of the victims’ pillowcase matched up to several other crimes dating back to 2015.

Summerville has been charged with 12 counts of burglary. Hal Scott said he’s happy to have helped catch the suspect.