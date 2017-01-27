Attorney: Portsmouth Councilman Moody to dismiss lawsuit against the city

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The attorney for Portsmouth City Councilman Bill Moody tells WAVY News 10 he is dropping their lawsuit against the city after the council agreed to pay his legal fees.

Moody filed the lawsuit last April after City Council fined him $1,500 over a Facebook post, citing a recently adopted rule involving confidential city information. Moody’s lawsuit claimed this violated his right to free speech.

In June, a judge agreed, ruling that council violated the Freedom of Information Act. And just a few weeks ago, council voted to eliminate fines against council members for discussing closed session items.

Moody said the city should be responsible for his legal fees. Friday, his attorney Kevin Martingayle said the city sent him a $10,000 check to pay for his costs and fees. As a result, Moody agreed to dismiss the lawsuit. It still needs to be signed by a judge to make it official.