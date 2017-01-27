Anonymous tip takes accused robber off the streets

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One of three men accused of terrorizing three people inside a Newport News home is behind bars.

Newport News Police Chief Richard Myers has been asking the community for months to trust police and start turning in criminals. Investigators say this time, someone did — and it worked.

Police say just before 11:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 29-year-old Edgar Carreno knocked on the door of a home on Troy Drive. He reportedly told the person who answered he was selling meat.

“After they tell him no they don’t want any meat, the gentleman and charges in the house,” said Sergeant Jerry Hairston.

Hairston said suddenly, two more men ran around from the sides of the house. The men pointed guns at the three adults inside and robbed them of their cash and a computer.

Someone who saw the man at the front door dialed the anonymous Crime Line.

“It works,” Sergeant Hairston said.

Police put Carreno’s picture in a photo line up and the victims picked him out. Then, the man police say posed as a meat seller got caught with a cart full of food he didn’t pay for.

Officers told WAVY.com Carreno just rolled $466 worth of groceries out the door of the Food Lion on Jefferson Avenue and started loading his car — without paying. That’s when police loaded him into a cruiser and rolled him into a cell.

Carreno was arraigned on 19 charges Friday morning. He is being held with no bond.

The other two robbers are still on the loose. Police urge anyone with information to make that anonymous call to 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.