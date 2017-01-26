Woman killed in two-car crash in Accomack County

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) — A 29-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning in a two-car crash on Locustville Road in the town of Onley.

Virginia State Police say Kristina Albrecht was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima south on Locustville and collided head-on with a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country that was going north. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m.

Albrecht was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. Police say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Chrysler, 34-year-old Courtney Emanueli, was taken to the hospital with injuries classified as non life-threatening.

State police say Emanueli will be charged with reckless driving.