Woman charged with arson in fire at her Va. Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman was charged with arson Thursday morning after the house she lives in was damaged in a fire.

Officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Department say the woman was home alone at the time of the fire. Crews were called to the scene of the fire on Pewter Road around 9:40 a.m.

Officials say gasoline was used as an accelerant in the fire. Damage to the woman’s home was extensive, according to fire officials.

The woman’s name has not been released.

