William & Mary rolls past Delaware 82-58

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Daniel Dixon scored 21 points to lead William & Mary to an 82-58 win over Delaware on Thursday night.

Dixon hit all four of his 3-point tries while Jack Whitman added 16 points for the Tribe (10-9, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association). The Tribe shot 57 percent and made 11 of 23 from the arc.

Devonne Pinkard scored 21 points and Darian Bryant 10 for the Blue Hens (8-14, 1-8), who have lost eight of their last nine games.

The Tribe scored the first nine points, four on two Whitman dunks then five on a jumper and 3-pointer from Dixon. The pair combined a 10-run later in the first half with William & Mary leading 35-22 at halftime.

Pinkard scored five points in a 9-0 run to open the second half but the Tribe answered with a 17-5 run and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Saturday the Tribe host UNC-Wilmington which has won nine consecutive games and is undefeated in conference play.