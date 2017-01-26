Watch for seals and other marine life on Nags Head beaches this winter

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — The Town of Nags Head says a seal was spotted on the beach Thursday.

Town officials say this happens frequently during this time of year. Typically, they’re just resting.

If you see a seal or any other marine animal on the beach, stay at least 150 feet away from it. If you get too close to a seal, it may get nervous and start eating sand — which is not good.

If you find a seal and you think it may be sick or in danger, call the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles at 252-441-8622.

Those who drive on the beach in the winter should look out for critters on the beach.