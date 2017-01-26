Wanted suspect who fled officers in Newport News arrested

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A wanted suspect who fled officers during a Jan. 22 traffic stop was arrested Wednesday morning in Newport News.

Police Chief Richard Meyers’ announced the arrest of Michael VanHook during a news conference on Thursday.

VanHook was wanted on several charges out of James City County, including robbery and credit card theft.

Officers recognized VanHook as a passenger in a car during a traffic stop on Sunday at Sharon Drive and Warwick Boulevard.

VanHook ran from officers and was able to get away. However, he was taken in to custody without incident on Savage Drive in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Meyers says VanHook is facing several charges in Newport News, including obstruction, reckless handling of a firearm and discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

