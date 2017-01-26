Video: Bicyclist hit at intersection, says ‘I never saw the truck coming’

Traffic cameras at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and 1st Street capture a near tragedy.

As the light changes and traffic starts to move, a bicyclist comes into view and seconds later, the driver of a truck runs the red light and hits Joyce Johnson.

“I never saw the truck coming.” Johnson and her husband Art watched the video of the crash for the first time with News Five.

They both know it could have been much worse. “I never saw the car until he was just right on me and he was putting on his brakes, I had my brakes going and turning. So, I just got a glancing blow onto the truck. I flew but I really didn’t get hurt.”

She walked away with only a sore shoulder and a few bruises.

Johnson rides her bike 10 miles a day, every day. Since the accident, she hasn’t missed a beat but she says she is a little more cautious. “I went out today. I made my same route that I took yesterday and it was fine. I didn’t have any twinges or anything when I came to that spot because it was an accident. I don’t foresee it happening again.”

The driver of the truck has replaced her bike and he has called to check on her every day. This lady, who’s hometown is Luck, Wisconsin, knows just how lucky she is.

The 71-year-old driver of the truck that hit Johnson says he was blinded by the sun and couldn’t see the light had turned red.