Veteran and his service dog denied access to Currituck County building

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is digging into a report of a Currituck County wounded warrior whose service dog was not allowed to accompany him into his son’s basketball game.

The Americans with Disabilities Act enforces that a business, in this case the Currituck County Community Center, cannot refuse admittance, isolate, segregate, or treat a person less favorably than other patrons.

It appears that is exactly what happened in Currituck County Tuesday night.

Apparently, there was concern the dog, named Trusty, would scratch the resurfaced basketball floor. War veteran Greg Hedrick was told not to bring the dog back unless it wore booties. When Hedrick heard that, he thought to himself, what’s really important: His losing his leg in war and having a federally approved service dog, or the county’s concern not to scratch the basketball court floor?

On September 20, 2012, it was a routine recovery mission in Afghanistan. Hedrick’s truck took a rocket-propelled grenade that left one dead and four injured, including Hedrick, who lost his left leg and spent nearly three years in hospitals and rehabilitation. 67 operations later, Hedrick has a service dog and Tuesday night, both were denied access to the Currituck County Community Center to watch Hedrick’s son play basketball.

10 On Your Side went to get answers. County management admits they goofed.

“We have spoken with the county attorney, we spoke with the ADA. We are well aware that we have handled this situation less than admirably, and we certainly apologize to Mr. Hedrick and his family,” County Manager Dan Scanlon said. “We apologize.”

WAVY’s Andy Fox asked Scanlon: What should have been done?

“Mr. Hedrick should have been given unfettered access to the gym without asking any questions about his need for the service animal, because at that stage, that really is not our concern. He should have been treated the same as anyone else who came in to watch the basketball game.”

Scanlon says immediate education on federal law for service dogs is needed for county workers.

Hedrick doesn’t buy the excuses, saying the county should know the federal law.

“There are no excuses,” Scanlon agreed.

Federal law also states a service animal can only be removed from a place if the dog is out of control, or poses a threat. Neither was the case in this situation.

Hedrick says a member of the Board of Commissioners reached out, but that didn’t go so well. Hedrick said he did not appreciate parts of the approach and apparently asked not to be approached again — at least for now.

“With what happened Tuesday, it was horrible. I felt embarrassed and humiliated… I was stopped after two feet through the door, and the gym employee told me I could not bring Trusty in there because they just put down new floors.”

Hedrick says he tried to explain he was allowed to come in the gym.

“What he didn’t know, the individual who is accompanied by a service dog, the service dog is able to accompany the person anywhere he goes.”

After Hedrick failed to convince the part-time employee, the employee called his boss, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Weeks, who told his employee to let Hedrick in, but said he needed to sit on the bleachers near the door, so the dog didn’t scratch the newly finished court surface.

“They also said next time we come in, Trusty needs to be in booties,” Hedrick said.

Andy Fox pointed out to Weeks the part-time employee probably didn’t know the ADA law, but Weeks should have known when he took the call asking what should be done.

“Yes, I acknowledge that, yes. It is totally my fault, and my mistake. It was an honest mistake, but I made it.”

Social media has been so visceral against the part-time employee, he resigned from his position at the gym.

10 On Your Side asked Weeks: Why deny the service dog access anyway? Why not just let them in?

“We had never had this situation before… We have had wheelchairs, but not service dogs,” Weeks said. “We had just refinished our floor, and as Director of Parks and Recreation, I had concerns about my floor.”

The optics of that don’t compare. Hedrick gave his left leg in war, and has a federally protected service dog that can accompany him anywhere.

“I did not know he had lost his leg [from the phone call he took from the part-time employee],” Weeks said. “I wish we had just told him to go sit with his family… We should have allowed unfettered access to the service dog. That is where we made our mistake.”

Weeks is fully accepting responsibility and says he is truly sorry about what happened.

“I didn’t fully understand my obligation to give him unfettered access to the facility.”

As for Hedrick? “I am here to get the word out, and make sure people are educated on the right thing.”