Two Newport News gang members sentenced to life in prison

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two brothers and members of the local street gang known as “Thug Relations” were both sentenced to life in prison Thursday for their roles in a series of murders, robberies and other crimes.

33-year-old Eric “Rabbit” Pridgen and 29-year-old Herbert “Bok” Pridgen, both of Newport News, were convicted by a federal jury of four murders in aid of racketeering, Hobbs Act robbery violations, felon in possession charges and use of a firearm resulting in murder.

Eric Pridgen received four consecutive life sentences, while Herbert Pridgen was sentenced to two consecutive life terms.

Co-conspirator Maurice “Mo” McLain, 33, also of Newport News, was convicted of these charges along with the Pridgen brothers, prosecutors say.

Court documents say Thug Relations was a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in acts of violence, including five murders, numerous drug robberies and shootings.

The jury convicted the the Pridgen brothers and McLain of racketeering conspiracy with special verdicts on four separate murders:

the murder of Aaron Sumler, on July 5, 2007,

the murder of Lafayette Bailey on Dec. 15, 2009,

the murder of Lloyd Robinson on Jan. 9, 2010 and

the murder of Dominque Wharton on March 16, 2010.

Prosecutors say one of the felon in possession charges was linked to the murder of an innocent woman, Gale Perch, who was killed on Nov. 15, 2009, as she was in a car with the intended murder victim.

Three other defendants, Douglas Ashby, 30, Robbie Bowles, 31, and Antonio Johnson, 30, were charged in the same indictment, but pleaded guilty prior to trial.

Both Eric and Herbert Pridgen faced a mandatory life sentence following their convictions on the murder in aid of racketeering charges.

Maurice McLain faces up to life in prison based on the special verdict form returned regarding the murder of Aaron Sumler. He will be sentenced on Feb. 16.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.