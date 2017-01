NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tree fell down on a power line in Newport News Thursday afternoon, knocking out power to customers in the area.

Dispatchers say the tree fell on a line between Interstate 64 at Diligence Drive and the Newport News-York County city line.

There are over 1,000 customers without power in Newport News as of 4:50 p.m. Click here for an updated look at outages from Dominion Virginia Power.

