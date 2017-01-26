Tolling on Dominion Boulevard in Chesapeake ‘coming soon’

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Toll collections may be starting soon on Dominion Boulevard in Chesapeake.

The final two spans of Dominion Boulevard at Cedar Road and the Veterans Bridge were scheduled to open in late October.

Officials said in October that a tolling system was going to be tested for the new span. No tolls were going to be collected during this testing period.

Dominion Boulevard officials tweeted Wednesday morning that tolls would be “coming soon.” The exact date tolls are scheduled to start has not been confirmed.

Dominion says you’ll get the lowest rate on tolls with an EZ-Pass. You can register for one for free at this link.

