SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An outage in Suffolk Thursday morning caused thousands of Dominion Virginia Power customers to lose power.

Dominion’s outage map showed more than 3,700 affected customers between two reported outages around 9:30 a.m. One of the outages, which affected around 700 customers, was in the area of Nansemond River High School.

According to Dominion’s website, power is expected to be restored between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

