Suspect in custody after overnight police chase in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A suspect is in custody after a short overnight police chase in Portsmouth.

Police say it started around 2:30 this morning on Duke Street and Richmond Avenue. That’s just off Elm Avenue. It ended just a few blocks away on Charleston Avenue.

Police told 10 on your side’s Rico Bush, they believe the suspect stole a white Infiniti. The entire chase lasted just 10 minutes after investigators quickly caught the suspect.

Investigators say no one was hurt. We’re waiting to find out who the suspect is and what charges he’s facing.