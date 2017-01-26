Suffolk Recycling employee injured after getting pinned under vehicle

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk Recycling employee was seriously injured when he got pinned under a vehicle Thursday.

Fire crews and medics were called to the facility, located in the 200 block of Suburban Drive, at 1:25 p.m.

Authorities say a man working at the facility was unloading a vehicle from a flatbed truck when the vehicle slid off the truck, pinning him on the ground. Coworkers managed to lift the vehicle to remove the man.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified. An investigation is ongoing.