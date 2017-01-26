Students disciplined for Currituck County M.S. threats

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) – Two separate, but apparently related, threats involving Currituck County Middle School Wednesday were determined to be unfounded.

School officials say word of the threats quickly spread across social media, escalating the situation. The school administration and School Resource Officer (SRO) investigated the comments and conducted interviews with students and administrators. The SRO concluded that the threats were fabricated; at no time were students or staff in any danger.

Sandy Kinzel, Assistant School Superintendent, says the school system takes all threats of student safety seriously. As a result, she says the involved students are receiving appropriate disciplinary action.

In a news release, Kinzel thanked the parents and students who contacted the school and district officials about the serious statements.