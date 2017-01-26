Special Report: A Fair Fight?

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The relationship between firefighters is often described as a brotherhood — but what room does that leave for women on the force? One former firefighter says working in a man’s world led to problems on the job.

Richelle Wallace says after nearly two decades on the job, she was passed over for a promotion based on her gender and her race. She claims she was equally — if not more — qualified for a captain’s job that was given to a white man.

Wallace filed a civil rights suit against the City of Hampton. The two sides are now working toward a settlement.

While the details of that settlement are confidential, Wallace said she reached out to 10 On Your Side because she still wants her voice heard.

“Nothing is seeming to change,” Wallace said in an interview with 10 On Your Side’s Deanna LeBlanc. “My main objective was just to make sure there’s change in the way the department treats women, minorities, everybody. That was the main reason why I contacted 10 On Your Side.”

In a special report tonight, hear what one of Wallace’s former supervisors thinks of these claims — and why Wallace believes her promotions process was not a fair fight.

