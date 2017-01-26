Portsmouth police investigating death of newborn infant

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An undetermined death investigation is underway in Portsmouth Thursday after an infant was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

At 2:40 p.m., medics responded to a home in the 60 block of Merrimac Drive for a woman in need of medical assistance. She was taken to the hospital. Once there, police say the woman took out a bag with a newborn infant inside.

The baby was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit were notified about the infant’s death just after 3:20 p.m. The case is being investigated as an undetermined death.

The Medical Examiner will determine the baby’s cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.