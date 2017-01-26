Parents say Victory Elementary student poked classmates with needle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Parents are concerned after several students were poked with a needle by a classmate. The district is now saying it wasn’t a needle, but more like a push pin.

It happened in December at Victory Elementary School. Parents have concerns about how the situation was handled.

10 On Your Side spoke to one of the victim’s parents, who asked to remain anonymous.

“My daughter kind of nonchalantly had said, ‘Hey dad! One of the kids stabbed me with a needle,'” the father said.

The family rushed to the school and told the principal. Immediately, the principal began an investigation.

A letter sent home to parents said the school’s nurse checked the wounds and found them to be clean. Parents were told the school suspended the student. Portsmouth police were not notified, according to the schools.

“But, they were never able to produce the needle,” the father said.

That was the last the parents said they heard of the investigation. Since then, they’ve taken their daughter to the hospital several times.

“Never in a million years did I think that I’d have to screen my eight-year-old daughter for HIV,” the father continued. “It’ll be six months before they say she’s all clear.”

WAVY News called Portsmouth schools to get to the bottom of the issue.

A spokesperson said the result of their investigation found the needle was more like a push pin. They added that the school district took the incident very seriously. Police were not notified because the results of the investigation showed the school took appropriate action.

Parents told 10 On Your Side this is the first they’ve heard that the needle was like a little nail or push pin.

“I want more transparency on the actions that they’ve taken. It seems hush hush,” the father said. “They’re not letting us know the steps that are being taken.”

The parents on Thursday called Portsmouth police and spoke with a school resource officer.

“I want to ensure that my child is safe when she is at school,” a mother said. “I want to be able to be away from her and know that nothing is going to happen.”