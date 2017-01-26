ODU football announces 2017 schedule

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University football has announced their 2017 schedule.

The Monarchs will take on two ACC opponents with UNC coming to Ballard Stadium September 16, and then head to Blacksburg the following week to take on interstate-rival Virginia Tech.

“Our family is very excited with the 2017 schedule. Home games with an Albany team that should have been selected for the FCS playoffs, the North Carolina Tar Heels first ever visit, and defending C-USA champion WKU headline our mission to keep the sellout and home winning streak (six games) alive,” ODU Head Coach Bobby Wilder said in a statement released Thursday. “Our first ever visit to Blacksburg and Virginia Tech, as well as trips to fellow bowl participants North Texas and Middle Tennessee make for a challenging 12 game schedule. Our team wants our goals in 2017 to be the same as 2016. Compete to win the East in C-USA and go to a bowl game.”

ODU is coming off the best season in school history winning 10 games and their first-ever bowl game beating Eastern Michigan in the Bahamas Bowl.

Old Dominion University 2017 Football Schedule

Sept. 2 Albany – Norfolk, Va.

Sept. 9 UMass – Amherst, Mass.

Sept. 16 North Carolina – Norfolk, Va.

Sept. 23 Virginia Tech – Blacksburg, Va.

Oct. 7 Florida Atlantic – Norfolk, Va.

Oct. 14 Marshall – Huntington, W. Va.

Oct. 21 WKU – Norfolk, Va.

Oct. 28 North Texas – Denton, Texas

Nov. 4 Charlotte – Norfolk, Va.

Nov. 11 FIU – Miami, Fla.

Nov. 18 Rice – Norfolk, Va.

Nov. 25 Middle Tennessee – Murfreesboro, Tenn.

All times still to be determined. Bold indicates HOME game.