ODU associate professor says Trump Administration is wrongly using school’s research

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Old Dominion University associate professor is speaking out after he says the Trump Administration wrongly used research from the school.

Jesse Richman, an associate professor of political science, says research he and students analyzed through the Cooperative Congressional Election Study showed that a small portion of non-citizens may have voted in the 2008 or 2010 elections.

Richman says they discovered about 6.4 percent of non-citizens voted, with 0.5 percent of those numbers having verifiable votes and those who did vote may have unknowingly actually been citizens.

Earlier this week, the Trump Administration claimed that millions of people illegally voted, including non-citizens.

“I think he stated his concerns of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign and I think he continues to maintain those beliefs because of studies and evidence people have presented to them,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a press conference.

Richman says the report published in 2014 has been controversial since the beginning.

“The right wing saw this as a dramatic confirmation of everything they’d believed and feared about illegal voters supporting Democrats,” he said.

Richman says both parties have tried to construe their findings.

“On the left, they claim the study has no evidentiary basis and it’s been debunked for whatever reason for the other and the truth is in the middle,” he said.

Richman believes by speaking out about the research, others will question what they read and see in the media to help stop the flow of fake news.

“I think all of us citizens need to be concerned about the media as well as trying to sift through the mix of real and fake, the distortions built on a real underlying story to get at an accurate interpretation,” he said.