NNPD announces sudden passing of K-9 Duke

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – K-9 Duke, a bloodhound who joined the Newport News Police Department in 2013, died unexpectedly Wednesday night, with his partner by his side.

The police chief made the announcement during a scheduled news conference Thursday morning to discuss recent cases.

The department said Duke was adopted from the Animal Aid Society in Grafton and has been with his partner MPO N. Stewart since October 2013. Duke was a rescue, so his exact age is unknown, but he was likely around eight or 9-years-old.

Duke loved people and apparently enjoyed school visits the most. He will be greatly missed by his partner, the department and his community.

