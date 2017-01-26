Newport News bridge to be named in honor of fallen Trooper Chad Dermyer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Jefferson Avenue bridge over Interstate 64 in Newport News will be named in honor of fallen Virginia State Police Trooper Chad Dermyer.

The General Assembly passed a bill to designate the Route 143 bridge in honor of Dermyer Thursday. It will be called the “Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer Memorial Bridge.”

Dermyer, 37, died in the line of duty after a man shot him at a Richmond Greyhound bus station during a police training exercise in March 2016.

Trooper Dermyer spent time in the Marines before joining the Newport News Police Department in 2003. He left Newport News in 2007 and returned to his home in Michigan. He joined Jackson Police, his local department, where he served three years.

Dermyer lived in Gloucester and leaves behind his wife and two children.