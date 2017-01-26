New head of Norfolk FBI office talks about challenges

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — In late October, Special Agent in Charge Martin Culbreth took over command for the Norfolk Field Office of the FBI.

“I lived every eight-year-old boy’s dream,” Culbreth said. “I’ve played Marine for part of my life and I’ve played cops and robbers the rest of my life.”

The latter has been 21 years in the FBI, working his way through the ranks.

“Counter-terrorism is the top priority,” he added.

Since Hampton Roads is dominated by our military presence, the FBI is focused on those who could be threats.

“We are a huge target,” Culbreth said. “It is something that every one of the partners, both federal and local, are keenly aware of.”

That work brought the FBI to a house in Suffolk in December. Prosecutors say Lionel Nelson William was trying to help the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). He is currently awaiting trial.

“That’s the hardest thing for us to find, that lone wolf, that individual actor that gets radicalized,” Culbreth said.

Culbreth says he also wants his agents to focus on violent crimes. He believes the FBI could help local police.

“We can help with investigations, bodies and intelligence,” he said. “We have tools that are here locally and that we can bring in.”

Agents will also focus on weeding out public corruption. The FBI was very involved in the charges and conviction of Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot.

“It’s paramount,” Culbreth added. “The people of a community and the nation have the right and the expectation to have a politician that is trust worthy and is not cheating them.”

Culbreth said like police departments around the county, the FBI is trying to be transparent, too.

“If we can’t reach out to the community and make them feel comfortable in what we do then why would they trust us,” Culbreth asked.