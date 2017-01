CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Two men stole security cameras from a Chesapeake store, but fortunately the cameras installed at the store captured images of the suspects.

The crime happened on December 27 at a business in Greenbrier.

The stolen security cameras and GPS units are valued at $1,465.

Police say the suspects fled the area in a white Nissan X-Terra. Take a look at the surveillance images of the men and call Chesapeake Police if you recognize either of them.