Jennie Simms 34 points leads Lady Monarchs to home win over Rice

NORFOLK (WAVY) — The Old Dominion Lady Monarchs outscored Rice 23-4 in the second quarter on way to an 81-66 home win over Rice.

Jennie Simms once again led the way for ODU, scoring a game-high 34 points.

With her 34 points, Simms passed Lady Monarch legend Clarisse Machanguana for ninth on the all-time scoring list with 1,826 career points. The 30-point performance was also Simms’ 12th of her career, tying her with Anne Donovan for the most 30+ scoring games in school history.

The Lady Monarchs host North Texas on Saturday.