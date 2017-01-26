Pursuit leads police through multiple cities, ends in Isle of Wight County

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A pursuit lead police from several jurisdictions through multiple Hampton Roads cities Thursday.

The chase started at 3:20 p.m. after a Chesapeake officer witnessed a hit-and-run on Interstate 464. The officer tried to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop. The vehicle had been reported stolen.

Law enforcement followed the vehicle through Portsmouth and Suffolk on Interstate 64, Interstate 264, Route 58 and Route 460.

Video from a WAVY viewer showed multiple police cars following a white vehicle. The video was taken at the corner of Elm and Duke streets in Portsmouth.

Virginia State Police got involved when the chase entered the interstate.

The pursuit ended on Windsor Boulevard in Isle of Wight County, state police say. A man a woman are in custody.

