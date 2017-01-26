In The Kitchen: Churrasco Skirt Steak with Chimmichurri, Rice, Peas and Plantains

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Pedro Andere from CBK Unified made our kitchen his today and we were better for it!

Chef P made a Latin-inspired feast for us today. He made Churrasco Skirt Steak with Chimmichurri, Rice, Peas and Plantains along with Paisan: Colombian Dish. Pork belly, fried plantain, egg, white rice, black beans, chorizo and we washed it down with a non-alcoholic Tamarind Strawberry Mojito.

CBK means Catering, Banquet and Karaoke and it is a Latin restaurant and buffet that will also make items A la Carte.

CBK Unified

Latin Restaurant and Buffet

2524 Northampton Blvd – Virginia Beach

(757) 395-4110

CBK413.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by CBK Unified.