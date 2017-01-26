Hurricane Matthew Recovery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Back in October, Hurricane Matthew tore through Hampton Roads bringing high water and destructive winds. Months later, many families are still trying to recover.

GEICO has teamed up with the United Way of South Hampton Roads to help military families impacted by the storm through a program called “Mission United.”

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Geico and The United Way of South Hampton Roads.