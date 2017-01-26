Hampton man sentenced 35 years in prison for several felonies

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday for several felonies in Gloucester County.

Edward Cole , 37, pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of cocaine, eluding police, two counts of felony hit and run, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, and firearm by a felon.

Cole was arrested on April 22, 2016 after failing to surrender as authorities tried to take him into custody during a narcotics search. Cole, who was armed with a handgun and was wanted at the time in Hampton, hit several police vehicles when he tried to drive away from a convenience store in Gloucester.

An agent involved in the operation was injured.

Sheriff Darrell Warren said he “is very pleased with the sentencing results for Mr. Cole, crediting Commonwealth Attorney Holly Smith’s office, for all of their hard work and dedication to keeping dangerous drug dealers out of our community.”