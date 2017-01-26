Green Run High School student arrested for bringing weapon to school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — School officials say a Green Run High School student was arrested Thursday for having a weapon on school property.

The 19-year-old student is now facing criminal charges along with disciplinary action from the school, Green Run Principal Todd Tarkenton said in a letter to parents.

Tarkenton said staff and the school resource officer handled the situation quickly, so instruction was not interrupted.

Read the letter from Principal Tarkenton below:

Good afternoon, parents. This is Todd Tarkenton, principal of Green Run High School. I am calling you today with another important message about school safety. Earlier today, a 19-year-old student was arrested for having a weapon on school property. He now faces criminal charges and disciplinary action here at the school. Because staff and the school resource officer handled this matter quickly, most students were not aware of the incident and instruction continued without interruption. As you discuss this with your children tonight, please review with them the role they play in keeping our school safe. Specifically, if they ever see something suspicious, please encourage them to find an administrator or staff member and report their concerns. In short, if they see something, say something. Thank you for your help and understanding, and, as always, for your continued support of Green High School.”

