First craft brewery announced for Virginia’s Eastern Shore

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — The craft beer industry is coming to Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Wednesday that Black Narrows Brewing Company will be opening in Accomack County.

The company will be investing $350,000 to open the brewery, and will reportedly source 72 percent of its agricultural inputs from Virginia farmers.

Jenna Chapman, co-founder of Black Narrows Brewing, stated Wednesday, “When state and local governments support small business, as the Commonwealth and Accomack County have done for us, the effects ripple throughout the surrounding communities. They’re not just supporting the first craft brewery on Virginia’s Eastern Shore; they’re supporting our local farmers, artisans and watermen. And because of our commitment to give back to our local and global communities, the effects will reach further than we can imagine.”

According to the company’s website, Black Narrows is being built in an in an old oyster shuckin’ house on Chincoteague Island. An official opening date has not been announced.