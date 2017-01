The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Cushing out of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, helps release 27 rehabilitated sea turtles into Gulf Stream waters, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The sea turtles were rescued by North Carolina Aquarium crews after experiencing cold water shock earlier this winter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Trey Clifton)

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Cushing out of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, helps release 27 rehabilitated sea turtles into Gulf Stream waters, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The sea turtles were rescued by North Carolina Aquarium crews after experiencing cold water shock earlier this winter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Trey Clifton)

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Cushing out of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, helps release 27 rehabilitated sea turtles into Gulf Stream waters, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The sea turtles were rescued by North Carolina Aquarium crews after experiencing cold water shock earlier this winter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Trey Clifton)

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Cushing out of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, helps release 27 rehabilitated sea turtles into Gulf Stream waters, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The sea turtles were rescued by North Carolina Aquarium crews after experiencing cold water shock earlier this winter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Trey Clifton)

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Cushing out of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, helps release 27 rehabilitated sea turtles into Gulf Stream waters, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The sea turtles were rescued by North Carolina Aquarium crews after experiencing cold water shock earlier this winter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Trey Clifton)