PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and you can give a kind and thoughtful gift to those who need it most with the Balloons of Cheer program at Farm Fresh.

Farm Fresh Customer Service Manager Michelle Ellis Young joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with all the details on how you can make a big difference in your community.

Farm Fresh Balloons of Cheer Program

Delivery: February 10th

FarmFreshSuperMarkets.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Farm Fresh.