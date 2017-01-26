2 displaced by house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were displaced Thursday following a house fire in the Greenbriar section of Chesapeake.

Crews were called to a home in the 1300 block of Hunningdon Woods Boulevard at 4:11 p.m. Firefighters got to the scene four minutes later to find smoke coming from a two-story, single-family home. The fire was out by 4:36 p.m.

Flames were contained to the kitchen. Fire officials say unattended cooking appears to have been the cause of the fire.

No one was hurt.

The displaced residents have found a place to stay in the meantime.