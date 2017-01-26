17-year-old charged with murder in deadly Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to the shooting death of Amir M. Dermoumi.

Dermoumi, 18, was shot and killed on Jan. 15 while inside of a vehicle that subsequently crashed on Truxton Avenue.

Dermoumi’s father said his son worked two jobs while attending Regent University, where he planned to study psychology.

The teen suspect is charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently in the custody of Chesapeake Juvenile Services.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.