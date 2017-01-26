16-year-old Macy Causey selected to NASCAR Driver For Diversity program

(WAVY) — Macy Causey from Yorktown, already a highly credentialed race car driver, is one of six people selected to NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program.

The York High School student was honored with NASCAR’s Young Racer Award in 2016 and was the rookie of the year at Langley Speedway in 2015.

Racing is in Macy’s blood — in 1978 her grandmother became the first woman to win a NASCAR sanctioned event at Langley Speedway.

Causey will compete for Rev Racing in the NASCAR Whelen All American Series.

She announced on Twitter that she can’t wait for the move to North Carolina and a new start.

NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program is a development program for multicultural and female drivers.

Program graduates include Kyle Larson, Darrell Wallace and Daniel Suarez.

In 2016 Nathan Epstein sat down with Macy to talk about her aspirations in NASCAR, watch the story in the video player below.