Woman killed in head-on crash in Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Onley, Virginia Wednesday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers were called to the accident scene in the 26000 block of Locustville Road around 8:15 a.m. A Nissan traveling southbound on the road struck a car traveling northbound head-on.

The driver of the Nissan, 29-year-old Kristina Albrecht, of Onley, was taken to Shore Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries.

State Police say Ms. Albrecht was driving recklessly and caused the accident. She was not wearing a seatbelt.